PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 89% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $6.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,116.89 or 1.00204717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00053857 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00353949 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.45 or 0.00538147 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00159679 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013522 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.