Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. 1,674,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $69.93 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

