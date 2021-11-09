ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce sales of $237.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $223.32 million and the highest is $247.70 million. ProPetro reported sales of $154.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $847.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $876.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,245. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

