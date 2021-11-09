Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.17. 119,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica has a 52 week low of $121.38 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

