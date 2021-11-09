PlutusDeFi (PLT) Hits Market Cap of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.03 or 0.00223997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00094740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Profile

PLT is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

