Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,896. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Plexus by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

