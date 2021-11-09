Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 116.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 97.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $88,770.62 and $55.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.57 or 0.00322659 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013354 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

