PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PGTI stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $28.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PGT Innovations stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 140.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

