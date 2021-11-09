PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PGTI stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $28.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
See Also: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.