Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.130-$4.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 billion-$82 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,021,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $266.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

