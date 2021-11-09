Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives $11.42 Average PT from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of PEYUF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.