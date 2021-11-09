Peter Hirsch Sells 9,912 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $648,237.10.

On Monday, August 23rd, Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $187,582.52.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $129.97. 364,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,145. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,272,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

