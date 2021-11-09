Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of PSH stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,025 ($39.52). 152,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,394. The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The stock has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 207.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,680.24. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).
