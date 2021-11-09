Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PSH stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,025 ($39.52). 152,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,394. The company has a current ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The stock has a market cap of £6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 207.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,680.24. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.