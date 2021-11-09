Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $120.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:PAG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

