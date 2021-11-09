PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.3-25.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.78 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

PayPal stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,735,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,066. PayPal has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.