PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.13.

PYPL stock traded down $26.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,502,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $237.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

