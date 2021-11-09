Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.42

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 49453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,135,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

