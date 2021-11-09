Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.11

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.11 and last traded at $182.51, with a volume of 1202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.78.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.14, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $151.25.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $964,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,662. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after buying an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after buying an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after buying an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

About Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

