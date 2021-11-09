OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 814,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

