Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

OCN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.51. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,420. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $335.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocwen Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 4,068.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Ocwen Financial worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

