Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,477.08 ($32.36).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCDO. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,065 ($26.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,701.50 ($22.23). The stock had a trading volume of 562,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,610. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,815.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.19) and a one year high of GBX 2,888 ($37.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.