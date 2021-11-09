Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
