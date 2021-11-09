nOS (NOS) Price Down 0.5% This Week

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One nOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

