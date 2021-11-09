Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.