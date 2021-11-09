NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Announces Earnings Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NEX traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $979.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.26.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

