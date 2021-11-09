NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $14.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,308 shares of company stock worth $5,294,020 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,982. The stock has a market cap of $823.48 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

