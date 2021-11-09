NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Sells $261,515.52 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $261,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,982. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $823.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NPTN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 107,218.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

