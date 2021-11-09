National Pension Service Purchases 2,617 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Etsy were worth $40,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $260.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

