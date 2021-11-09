National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.89. 729,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,914. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Further Reading: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.