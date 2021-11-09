National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.89. 729,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,914. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National CineMedia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 11,156.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of National CineMedia worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

