Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $551.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.67 million and the lowest is $539.50 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($22.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $846.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

