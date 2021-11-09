Myriad (XMY) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $11,722.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Myriad has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,805,329,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

