MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. MSC Industrial Direct comprises 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,895,000 after acquiring an additional 222,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,293. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

