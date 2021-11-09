MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

MRC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 415,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,171. The company has a market capitalization of $764.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MRC Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of MRC Global worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

