Morgan Stanley Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.30.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,735. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $239.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,932,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.