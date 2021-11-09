Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.92.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 9,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $648,471.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 512,315 shares of company stock valued at $31,760,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEG stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. 511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $75.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

