Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $1,157.40 on Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Monavale has a total market cap of $10.39 million and $235,859.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monavale has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $1,157.40 or 0.01735650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.96 or 0.00400337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,941 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

