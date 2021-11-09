Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading 9.3% Higher

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)’s share price traded up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

