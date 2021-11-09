Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.64

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 102887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

