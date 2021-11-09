Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $25.84 million and approximately $26,740.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $408.40 or 0.00604803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00078780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00095509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.03 or 0.99831938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,756.96 or 0.07044579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 63,260 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars.

