Meyer Handelman Co. Has $695,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.76. 12,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,532,169. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.78. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.