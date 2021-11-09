Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and $521,936.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,760.44 or 0.07149690 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00093525 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,259,351 coins and its circulating supply is 79,259,253 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

