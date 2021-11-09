MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and $1.54 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,596.53 or 1.00643236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.21 or 0.07009006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020390 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,063,811,029 coins and its circulating supply is 2,893,804,857 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

