Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $113.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.08 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $565.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

CASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 207.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 324,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,874. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

