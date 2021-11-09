Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51 on Major Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.36 or 0.00350460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013432 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004327 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004768 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

