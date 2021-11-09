MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 251,449 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 483,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

