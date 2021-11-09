McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned approximately 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $706,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $15,141,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

