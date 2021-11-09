Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.67. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $284.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.68. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.