Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MTNB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. 26,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,038. The company has a market capitalization of $201.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

MTNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

