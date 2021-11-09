MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.41. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.69.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.