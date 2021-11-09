Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $75.30

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.30, but opened at $80.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 181,933 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

