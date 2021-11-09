M Holdings Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $289.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,280. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $204.99 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.